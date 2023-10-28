Short Interest in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Decreases By 15.1%

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCPL opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.04. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Netcapital ( NASDAQ:NCPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. Netcapital had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

