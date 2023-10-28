Short Interest in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Decreases By 14.9%

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 349,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSLQ opened at $38.66 on Friday. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $93.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.07% of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

