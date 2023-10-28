Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,358,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,528.0 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Randstad stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Get Randstad alerts:

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.