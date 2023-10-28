Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,358,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,528.0 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
Randstad stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.
About Randstad
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Randstad
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.