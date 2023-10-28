Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.