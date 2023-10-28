Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.