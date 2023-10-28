General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

