Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

