Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UI opened at $116.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.49. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

