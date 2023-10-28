Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Huntsman worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HUN opened at $23.10 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.