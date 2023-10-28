Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 232 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,226,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.