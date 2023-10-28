Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 710 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 106,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDV opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

