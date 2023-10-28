Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 151,917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $45,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,246,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,721,000 after buying an additional 4,146,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

