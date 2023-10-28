Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $77.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

