Wealth Alliance Boosts Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Workiva were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WK stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

