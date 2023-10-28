Wealth Alliance Has $252,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Capital International CORP. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $7,254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 31.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,096,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $138.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

