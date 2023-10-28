Wealth Alliance Sells 486 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.85.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

