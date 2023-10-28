Wealth Alliance Invests $223,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after buying an additional 189,977 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Rollins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,513,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,496,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.