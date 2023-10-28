Wealth Alliance Sells 231 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lennar were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $103.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

