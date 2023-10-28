Wealth Alliance Purchases New Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

