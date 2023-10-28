Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $253,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $543,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

