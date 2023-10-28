Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXT. Citigroup upped their target price on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.95.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $34.63 on Friday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

