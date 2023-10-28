The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

