Truist Financial Lowers Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $140.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after buying an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

