Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,109,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,847,000 after buying an additional 4,582,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after buying an additional 23,517,670 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 537.7% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,593,000 after buying an additional 46,855,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 186.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,988,000 after buying an additional 34,535,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $73,056,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.24.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

