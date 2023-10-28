Wealth Alliance Sells 5,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GSBD opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.87%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.