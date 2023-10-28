Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

