Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.77.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $67.67 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

