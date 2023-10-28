Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

