Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

