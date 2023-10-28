Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after buying an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 5.9% during the first quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,269,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,850,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IAC

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.