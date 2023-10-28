Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lazard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lazard

Lazard Stock Up 0.7 %

LAZ opened at $28.68 on Friday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -169.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 226,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.