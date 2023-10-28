New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,054,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,914,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 3,854,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

