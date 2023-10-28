MAI Capital Management Sells 101,727 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,727 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth $188,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 507,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 174,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

RITM stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RITM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

