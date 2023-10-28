MAI Capital Management Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $56.83 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

