MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

