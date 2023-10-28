DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

