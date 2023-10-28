MAI Capital Management Acquires New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on PECO

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.