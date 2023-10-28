MAI Capital Management Has $583,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.17. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

