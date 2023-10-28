Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells C$70,740.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 131,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$70,740.00.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXP opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.26. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

