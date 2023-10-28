Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells C$70,740.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 131,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$70,740.00.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of TXP opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.26. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.
About Touchstone Exploration
