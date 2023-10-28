Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,586,000 after acquiring an additional 287,640 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,475,000 after acquiring an additional 264,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SONY opened at $80.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

