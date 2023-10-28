Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RIO opened at $63.76 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

