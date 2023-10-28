Financial Analysis: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) versus Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prestige Wealth and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.65%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital $32.30 million 5.25 -$105.30 million ($1.02) -2.01

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bit Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital -238.75% -79.37% -67.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Prestige Wealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

