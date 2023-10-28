Jason J. Tyler Acquires 1,350 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after acquiring an additional 772,279 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.95.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

