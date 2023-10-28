Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells $154,992.64 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $154,992.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Criteo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $27.68 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

