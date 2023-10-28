Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $177,990.50 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $177,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,315,243 shares in the company, valued at $186,151,793.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $2,401,974.32.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 127,905 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $849,289.20.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 213,755 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,459,946.65.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,443,776.78.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $743,315.73.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 454,475 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $3,135,877.50.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,157,379.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.