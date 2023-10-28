Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

