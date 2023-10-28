Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $72.06

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

ELS opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

