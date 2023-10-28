First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $55.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:FR opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.