StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $16.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 36.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,791,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 543,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.60 on Friday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

