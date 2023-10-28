Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Decreases By 36.4%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

