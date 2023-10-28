Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Decreases By 36.4%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance
Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.
About Yankuang Energy Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yankuang Energy Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.